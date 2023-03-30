Almost €17m in funding announced for capital projects at regional airports

Michael Bolton

Funding of almost €17 million has been announced for regional airports across the State by Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers.

The grant allocation has been divided across Donegal, Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Knock airports.

The funding includes €6 million for Cork, €4.6 million for Shannon, €5 million for Knock, €586,604 for Donegal, and €419,988 for Kerry.

The announcement follows funding to support the installation of CAT 3 security screening technologies at Shannon, Donegal, and Kerry airports, with Ireland West Airport (Knock) also receiving approval for the security screening technology on Thursday as part of the latest funding allocation.

The CAT 3 security screening technology allows both electronic devices and liquids to be left in hand luggage during security checks, reducing delays.

Speaking at Shannon Airport on Thursday, Mr Chambers noted the airport's passenger numbers during January and February were up 21 per cent and 17 per cent respectively on the same periods in 2019.

"This demonstrates the effective delivery of services, by the dedicated staff and management team who deliver for passengers on a daily basis, in meeting the extremely strong demand for international travel.

"Security screening equipment upgrades are also being supported, along with the continued support for water supply system upgrade works. Continuing to assist Shannon Airport in transitioning to a low carbon economy, support for the replacement of four airport operational vehicles with electric vehicles is being provided," he added.