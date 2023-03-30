Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 12:06

Four charged after 38 dogs found living in inhumane conditions in west Dublin

Tarantulas and a snake were also found during the garda search on December 1st last year
Four people are due in court after 38 dogs were kept in inhumane conditions in west Dublin.

Tarantulas and a snake were also found during the garda search on December 1st last year.

Gardaí from Tallaght, with the help of the DSPCA and the Dog Warden, searched two apartments in Citywest.

During their search they found 38 dogs kept in inhumane conditions. They also found cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.

The animals were removed from the premises and brought for veterinary treatment.

Four people have now been charged as part of the investigation.

The two men and two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were due before Tallaght District Court on Thursday morning.

