Migrant labour market more impacted by pandemic - report

The Covid-19 pandemic and the associated public health measures had a greater impact on the migrant labour market than that of Irish-born workers, according to research conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Examining migrant integration, the report found unemployment among migrants increased from 5.8 per cent to 9.1 per cent in the first year of Covid (Q1 of 2020 to Q1 of 2021), but fell sharply back to 5.9 per cent in 2022.

The ESRI found that by the early stages of 2022, the employment rate among migrant workers was above that of Irish-born workers, 77 per cent and 72 per cent respectively, and had improved on pre-pandemic levels (71 per cent).

Although the research notes that Ireland is among the most highly educated countries in the EU, a greater portion of the foreign-born population aged 25-34 were found to have a third-level qualification - 67 per cent compared to 56 per cent of Irish-born counterparts.

Examining Growing Up in Ireland figures, researchers also noted no difference in the proportion of 'migrant-origin' and 'Irish-origin' young people sitting the Leaving Certificate exams, both achieving participation rates of 95 per cent, nor was there a difference in the mean Leaving Cert points these students received.

Challenges

In contrast, more migrants were said to be 'at-risk of poverty' (17 per cent) than Irish-born people (12 per cent), and overall, migrants were less likely to own their own home.

The ESRI found migrants also face more issues in accessing affordable housing, with more than 29 per cent spending over 30 per cent of their income on housing compared to 8 per cent on the Irish-born population.

"This report shows that migrants in Ireland have employment rates and levels of education that exceed those of the Irish-born population, with certain groups such as African migrants showing particular progress," the report's lead author Dr Frances McGinnity said.

"Nevertheless, Ireland faces substantial challenges in integrating those that come to live here, particularly in areas that are currently under substantial pressure."

She added that housing is a key issue for migrant integration, noting this cohort is "disproportionately concentrated in private rented accommodation and facing affordability challenges".

"Measures to address major current challenges in the Irish housing market are urgently needed to improve this situation," Dr McGinnity stressed.