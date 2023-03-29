Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 19:28

Father and son allegedly ejected tenants by force from Cork property

Daniel and Donal Lynch, aged 62 and 32 respectively, of Moanmore, Castleisland, Co Kerry have been charged in relation to alleged offences which occurred at 4 Nursery View in Glasheen Road in Cork city on August 11th, 2022.
Olivia Kelleher

A father and son who allegedly changed the locks on a property they owned on Glasheen Road in Cork and ejected the tenants by force will appear before Cork District Court in May having both been charged with four offences.

Both men face identical charges of assaulting a woman and a man, attempting to commit theft of a phone and trespassing to commit theft at 4 Nursery View in Glasheen Road.

Sgt John Kelleher gave an outline of the alleged incident on Wednesday at Cork District Court. He said that at 8am on August 11th last Daniel and Donal Lynch went to the property they owned on the Glasheen Road and changed the locks.

“They allegedly ejected the tenants by force and in the process allegedly assaulted a male and a female and attempted to steal a mobile phone from the male tenant."

The outline of the alleged incident was given so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decide if he would accept jurisdiction in the case. Judge Kelleher opted to accept jurisdiction in the case.

John Devlin, defending barrister, requested that any CCTV that might exist be sent to the office of solicitor Joseph Cuddigan. He also asked for a copy of statements. The defendants were remanded on continuing bail until their court appearance on May 3rd next.

cork district courtcorkalleged assaultdaniel lynchdonal lynchalleged eviction
