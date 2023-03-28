Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 10:52

Two men arrested after armed robberies in Kildare

Gardaí received report of an incident where two men entered a fast food outlet on Eyre Street, Newbridge and threatened staff members with a knife while demoing cash.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested two men following the armed robberies of two fast food outlets in Newbridge yesterday, Monday the 27th of March.

At approximately 8:30pm, gardaí received report of an incident where two men entered a fast food outlet on Eyre Street, Newbridge and threatened staff members with a knife while demoing cash.

A short time later, gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at a fast food outlet on Charlotte Street, Newbridge. Upon arrival, gardaí arrested two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s.

Both men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing. 

