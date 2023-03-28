Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 08:10

Enoch Burke due in court for full hearing of school dispute

Enoch Burke is expected to call three senior Church of Ireland clerics to give evidence
The full hearing of sacked teacher Enoch Burke's dispute with his former employer begins in court on Tuesday.

The hearing of the dispute between Wilson’s Hospital School and Mr Burke is listed to last four days. It will be heard by Mr Justice Alexander Owens, who will be the sixth High Court judge to deal with aspects of the dispute.

The case centres on the conduct of a disciplinary process initiated against Mr Burke last September under which he was placed on paid administrative leave. The process arose from his behaviour at a school event in June last year where he publicly voiced opposition to a request from the then school principal to address a student by their new preferred name and using the pronoun “they”.

When Mr Burke continued to attend at the school, it secured High Court orders in late August and September restraining him from doing so and he was later imprisoned for 108 days for contempt of those orders.

His continuing contempt of the orders following his release from prison just before Christmas has led to fines of €700 daily being imposed by the High Court on him since January 27th.

He was directed to pay €23,800 in relation to those fines by March 23rd and Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, who imposed the fines, said the school could apply to enforce payment over Mr Burke’s assets if he did not do so. The judge said the fines would continue to accrue until Mr Burke purges his contempt.

Mr Burke was served with a notice of dismissal by the school board of management on January 20th but his appeal against that notice, which will be decided by an independent panel, has yet to be heard.

Mr Burke has claimed the disciplinary process was initiated in breach of his rights, including to freedom of religious belief.

He is expected to call three senior Church of Ireland clerics to give evidence in relation to his argument that transgenderism goes against his religious beliefs.

