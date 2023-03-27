Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 12:29

Date set for retrial of man accused of murdering wife Valerie French Kilroy

James Kilroy will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court for the second time later this year
Alison O’Riordan

James Kilroy, who is accused of the murder of his wife at their rural home in Co Mayo, will go on trial for a second time at the Central Criminal Court later this year.

Park ranger Mr Kilroy (49), with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, is charged with murdering mother of three Valerie French Kilroy (41) at their home between June 13th, 2019 and June 14th, 2019, both dates inclusive.

At a trial earlier this month, Mr Kilroy had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. However, the trial collapsed at the Central Criminal Court after an "unexpected, complex matter" arose in the case.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring told the 10 men and two women of the jury on March 20th that she had been left in the "unfortunate position" of having to discharge them and put the matter back to allow the issue to be resolved.

Patrick Gageby SC, defending Mr Kilroy, told Ms Justice Ring on Monday morning that he understood two dates were available but, having regard to "the difficulties with doctors", he asked for the November date.

Ms Justice Ring set November 6th as the date for Mr Kilroy's retrial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Anne Marie Lawlor SC, prosecuting, said she understood that the defence intends to correspond with the Director of Public Prosecutions and therefore thought it was appropriate to fix a case management date, which was subsequently set for June 30th.

The judge also granted a request by Mr Gageby for the transcripts from the earlier trial.

The defence had made a number of formal admissions to the court on behalf of their client during the first trial, including that Mr Kilroy killed his wife Valerie.

central criminal courtalleged murderretrialjames kilroyvalerie french kilroy
