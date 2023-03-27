Two men charged after growhouse discovered in Co Roscommon

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Two men have been charged and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €200,000was seized after a growhouse was found in Co Roscommon.

A search operation was conducted at around 11am on Sunday at a premises in Ballinlough.

Around 250 suspected cannabis plants at varying maturities were seized.

Two men aged in their 40s and 50s were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Co Roscommon.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Mullingar District Court on Monday.

The search was carried out by the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from gardaí at Castlerea Garda station.