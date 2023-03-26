Fine Gael and Social Democrats see increase of support in latest poll

Both Fianna Fáil and the Greens have seen their support slip during the eviction ban political tussle, while the Social Democrats have been lifted by their new leader Holly Cairns, the latest Business Post/Red C poll suggests.

As the Irish Examiner reports, only Fine Gael from the three Government parties seems to have escaped any political fallout from the eviction ban row which has consumed Irish politics in recent days, with its support actually rising slightly since the last poll.

Sinn Féin remains far out in front compared to the other parties, maintaining its 31 per cent of first preference voting intention among the more than 1,000 adults sampled online at random between St Patrick's Day and Wednesday, March 22.

Fine Gael rose by one point to 22 per cent, while Fianna Fáil has seen their two-point gain from the last poll slip away, leaving them currently at 15 per cent.

The Green Party has seen its support drop one point to 3 per cent, but the Social Democrats, buoyed by the coronation of West Cork TD Holly Cairns in recent weeks, has risen to 6 per cent, or two points up from the last poll.

Ivana Bacik's Labour Party, which had its annual conference this weekend in Cork, remains at 4 per cent, while PBP-Solidarity and Aontú also remain the same at 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

Support for independents is down a point since the previous poll, at 12 pr cent currently.