Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 10:44

Dog wins tractor worth €100,000 in Laois draw

The golden ticket was in the name of Toby, a dog owned by Patsy Dalton from Galbally.
Dog wins tractor worth €100,000 in Laois draw

A John Deere tractor worth €100,000 has been won by an unlikely winner, a dog.

As reported by the Laois Nationalist, the main prize in the Clough Community Centre fundraiser is on its way to Limerick, after the winning ticket was pulled from a drum on St Patrick’s night.

The golden ticket was in the name of Toby, a dog owned by Patsy Dalton from Galbally. While Toby does have a licence, it doesn’t appear to cover driving, so Patsy will have to sit in behind the wheel when the tractor arrives.

A video of the draw in Mary’s Bar, posted on the Clough Community Centre Facebook page, shows that everything was completely above board, with no suggestion of Father Ted-style chicanery.

After former proprietor Seán Hyland picked out the winner, it emerged Patsy put his dog Toby’s name on the ticket.

More in this section

ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land
Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal
Frances Fitzgerald calls for better EU supports for SMEs Frances Fitzgerald calls for better EU supports for SMEs
laoistractorjohn deeredog prize
Mortgage approvals slump, falling 8.6% in one month

Mortgage approvals slump, falling 8.6% in one month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more