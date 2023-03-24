Dog wins tractor worth €100,000 in Laois draw

A John Deere tractor worth €100,000 has been won by an unlikely winner, a dog.

As reported by the Laois Nationalist, the main prize in the Clough Community Centre fundraiser is on its way to Limerick, after the winning ticket was pulled from a drum on St Patrick’s night.

The golden ticket was in the name of Toby, a dog owned by Patsy Dalton from Galbally. While Toby does have a licence, it doesn’t appear to cover driving, so Patsy will have to sit in behind the wheel when the tractor arrives.

A video of the draw in Mary’s Bar, posted on the Clough Community Centre Facebook page, shows that everything was completely above board, with no suggestion of Father Ted-style chicanery.

After former proprietor Seán Hyland picked out the winner, it emerged Patsy put his dog Toby’s name on the ticket.