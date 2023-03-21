Man admits paint attack at Dublin Garda station

Tom Tuite

A man has admitted causing criminal damage by splattering Garda vehicles and a station yard in Dublin with paint.

Scott Hallion (31), with a current address at the Tiglin, Ashford, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to the offence which took place on May 20th, 2022.

Judge Treasa Kelly heard on Tuesday that Hallion "had cans of paint and travelled to Rathmines Garda station".

Dublin District Court heard he threw the cans over the rear wall into a yard, causing paint damage to three vehicles. The yard also had to be cleaned up, and the overall cost of the damage was €1,956.

The incident was captured on CCTV and Hallion was subsequently arrested.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case be sent to the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers, if he contested the case, but Hallion's solicitor informed the court that his client was pleading guilty.

The court heard Hallion is in a residential treatment centre and is "completely substance-free at the moment".

The defence said Hallion would be there for another seven months and asked the court to adjourn the sentence hearing until his treatment finished.

Hallion's key-worker was also present for the hearing.

Judge Kelly accepted jurisdiction, noted the guilty plea and asked for a progress report to be furnished. She adjourned sentencing until October.

Dubliner Hallion was remanded on continuing bail.