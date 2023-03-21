Meath village celebrates €3.9 million Lotto jackpot win

Michael Bolton

A small village in Co. Meath is celebrating Lotto success once again after the National Lottery announced that Duleek village was the winning location of last Saturday’s (18th March) €3,987,540 jackpot win.

Bowe’s EuroSpar in the centre of Duleek village sold the all-important winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw and the National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket holder has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be collected.

Residents of Duleek village are no strangers to recent Lotto success following another €8.9 million jackpot win in October last year.

Store owner, Shane Bowe who is officially celebrating 12 months in business at the EuroSpar store in Duleek was overjoyed at the news of Duleek’s latest Lotto jackpot win.

“It is an incredible story. In such a short space of time, two Lotto jackpots have been won in such a small, one-street village such as Duleek. I am thrilled for the local community and my customers who have been incredibly supportive to me in my first year as owner of the store.

"When the previous Lotto jackpot was won down the street from us late last year, we may have been a little covetous of the celebrations and the big fuss that was made, but here we are six months later, and we’ll be the ones popping the champagne to toast one of our customers becoming a multi-millionaires.

The latest Meath winner becomes the 4th Lotto jackpot winner and 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

