New study of stalking victims finds half did not go to Gardaí

Kenneth Fox

The first Irish study of people who have been stalked or harassed found that half of victims did not go to the Gardaí.

The University College Cork (UCC) report, in partnership with the Sexual Violence Centre Cork (SVCC), is the first Irish study of people who have been stalked or harassed.

The report makes ten recommendations, including the need for an information campaign on stalking and harassment, improvements in Garda training, and changes to the proposed new wording of stalking offences

The report found that perpetrators identified by the victims were mostly known to them, partner or ex-partner, acquaintance, friend, or colleague.

Respondents reported being threatened, physically attacked, and sexually assaulted.

More than 1,000 participants responded to the survey.

As the Irish Examiner reports. a new offence of stalking has been proposed by the Government recently, and it’s expected that this new stalking report will inform that legislation.

There were 367 reports of the perpetrator threatening to harm themselves around the respondent. Having pictures or recordings taken without consent was mentioned 270 times, with 170 reports of private images of a very personal nature being shared.

Inappropriate texts, WhatsApps, or emails were the most common forms of malicious communications identified by respondents.

Changing routes from home or school and giving up social activities were the most common social impacts mentioned.

While long term psychological distress was apparent among respondents with anxiety being the most frequently reported psychological consequence of the stalking, fear, increased distrust, and sleep disturbances were the next most frequently reported.