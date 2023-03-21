Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 10:30

Video urges Government to retain eviction ban

The eviction ban is due to end at the end of the month despite calls to extend it due to the housing crisis
Rebecca Black, PA

Musicians, actors and activists have united in a hard-hitting video urging the Government to extend the ban on evictions.

It comes just weeks before the evictions ban is due to end.

Earlier this month, the Government decided to allow the ban to run out at the end of March as scheduled, despite facing vocal calls from homelessness campaigners and opposition parties to extend it amid the housing crisis.

While critics of the move claim it will result in more people becoming homeless, the Government has insisted prolonging the measure will see more landlords leave the rental market, reducing an already low supply of accommodation even further.

A Sinn Féin motion to extend the ban is due to be debated and voted on in the Dáil on Tuesday – but even if it passes, it would not be legally binding.

The 'keep the ban' video includes contributions from a number of people who say they will face eviction when the ban finishes at the end of this month.

Lisa Brady, a mother of three young boys, says she faces eviction on April 1st, and has been told they will be placed into emergency accommodation.

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council, said she is worried about the women and children who she fears will be made homeless after the lifting of the ban. She said the ban must stay in place until there is safe secure long term solutions.

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry said there is “virtually no emergency homeless accommodation available”, and warned: “We have a wave of human misery coming ahead.”

Dr Rory Hearne, one of those behind the video, said it highlights the fears of those facing homelessness as a result of the ban ending.

“We wanted to give a voice to those facing the trauma of eviction in the coming weeks if the eviction ban is lifted, and to also highlight the range of people from across Irish society who are opposed to the lifting of the eviction ban,” he said.

The video also calls on the public to raise their voice and share their own videos and messages on social media and elsewhere.

