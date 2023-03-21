Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 07:54

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's papers focus on number of stories from a climate change report which paints a stark picture for the future of the planet to Coalition leaders preparing a rebuke to Sinn Féin's eviction ban vote.
The Irish Times report that UN secretary general António Guterres is to push G20 countries to commit to a global climate solidarity pact, whereby all big carbon emitters scale up efforts to cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

The Irish Examiner lead with a piece about the Coalition standing firm on its stance around the eviction ban.

The Echo report that thefts from shops in Cork city have risen by 78 per cent in the first two months of 2023.

In the UK, the damning findings of the Casey Report into the Metropolitan Police dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens in 2021, the report says the force has lost public faith, according to the Daily Express.

Both The Guardian and Metro say the report found the force to be “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” while The Telegraph and Daily Mail add “broken” to the charge sheet.

And The Independent front page asks: “How many more rapists and killers are in the Met?”.

Boris Johnson’s pending appearance in front of the Commons privileges committee is the other main story, with the i and Daily Mirror saying he is plotting a comeback.

The Sun focuses on Britain’s motorists “sinking into pothole hell” as it says half of the country’s roads are crumbling.

The Financial Times reports on concerns over the “shotgun marriage” of investment banks Credit Suisse and UBS.

And the Daily Star concentrates on “feathered scumbags” with the news 48 per cent of people in Britain have been attacked by seagulls.

