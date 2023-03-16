British MPs to be given vote on 'Stormont brake' next week

Richard Wheeler and Martina Bet, PA

British MPs will vote on a key part of the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland next week.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed MPs will be asked to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework on Wednesday, March 22nd.

It represents the first test of the deal in the UK's House of Commons.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said details of how the brake would operate would be published on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The agreement seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of goods bound for Northern Ireland from Britain.

It introduces the so-called Stormont brake mechanism that enables a minority of Stormont MLAs to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

The process could ultimately lead to the UK government vetoing its introduction.

Details of how the brake will operate are due to be outlined in the secondary legislation, which Ms Mordaunt said would be published on Monday.

The DUP, which collapsed powersharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol, has said the Windsor Framework does not deal with some “fundamental problems” created by existing arrangements.

Announcing the business for next week, Ms Mordaunt said: “On Wednesday, March 22nd, a debate (will take place) on a motion to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake in the Windsor Framework.”