Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 12:25

British MPs to be given vote on 'Stormont brake' next week

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the relevant secondary legislation would be published on Monday, ahead of the vote on Wednesday
British MPs to be given vote on 'Stormont brake' next week

Richard Wheeler and Martina Bet, PA

British MPs will vote on a key part of the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland next week.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed MPs will be asked to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework on Wednesday, March 22nd.

It represents the first test of the deal in the UK's House of Commons.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said details of how the brake would operate would be published on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The agreement seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of goods bound for Northern Ireland from Britain.

It introduces the so-called Stormont brake mechanism that enables a minority of Stormont MLAs to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

The process could ultimately lead to the UK government vetoing its introduction.

Details of how the brake will operate are due to be outlined in the secondary legislation, which Ms Mordaunt said would be published on Monday.

The DUP, which collapsed powersharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol, has said the Windsor Framework does not deal with some “fundamental problems” created by existing arrangements.

Announcing the business for next week, Ms Mordaunt said: “On Wednesday, March 22nd, a debate (will take place) on a motion to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake in the Windsor Framework.”

More in this section

INMO calls for stronger powers for statutory agencies INMO calls for stronger powers for statutory agencies
Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’ Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’
Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh
eunorthern irelandbrexitdupbritainrishi sunaknorthern ireland protocolpenny mordauntwindsor framework
Ryan Tubridy to step down as Late Late Show host

Ryan Tubridy to step down as Late Late Show host

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more