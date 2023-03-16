Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 10:54

'Voluntary' off-licence alcohol ban in place until 4pm in Dublin for St Patrick's Day

A voluntary alcohol ban on all off-licences in premises in Dublin city centre will be in place until 4pm on St Patrick’s Day, according to An Garda Síochána
'Voluntary' off-licence alcohol ban in place until 4pm in Dublin for St Patrick's Day

James Cox

A voluntary alcohol ban on all off-licences in premises in Dublin city centre will be in place until 4pm on St Patrick’s Day, according to An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí engaged with stakeholders including off-licences, pubs and shops. The 4pm time is aimed to discourage street drinking for the family friendly parade.

The area will extend from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green. Pub licensing hours are not affected.

The parade will take place from 12pm noon until 2.30pm in Dublin city centre.

The parade route will be as follows: Granby Row, Parnell Square North, Parnell Square East, O'Connell Street Upper, O'Connell Street Lower, O'Connell Bridge, Westmoreland Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christ Church Place, Nicolas Street, Patrick Street, Kevin Street Upper Kevin Street Lower and finishing on Cuffe Street St.

Gardaí have asked people to plan their trips in advance, and ensure children are closely supervised with phone numbers for their guardians in case they are separated from them.

People attending the National Parade in Dublin are asked to use public transport if possible.

More in this section

Ryan Tubridy to step down as Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy to step down as Late Late Show host
Majority of parents spend two hours a week thinking about home’s energy efficiency - report Majority of parents spend two hours a week thinking about home’s energy efficiency - report
Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’ Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’
gardaipubsalcoholan garda siochanast patrick's dayst patrick’s day paradeoff-licences
Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh

Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more