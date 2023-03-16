'Voluntary' off-licence alcohol ban in place until 4pm in Dublin for St Patrick's Day

James Cox

A voluntary alcohol ban on all off-licences in premises in Dublin city centre will be in place until 4pm on St Patrick’s Day, according to An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí engaged with stakeholders including off-licences, pubs and shops. The 4pm time is aimed to discourage street drinking for the family friendly parade.

The area will extend from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green. Pub licensing hours are not affected.

The parade will take place from 12pm noon until 2.30pm in Dublin city centre.

The parade route will be as follows: Granby Row, Parnell Square North, Parnell Square East, O'Connell Street Upper, O'Connell Street Lower, O'Connell Bridge, Westmoreland Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christ Church Place, Nicolas Street, Patrick Street, Kevin Street Upper Kevin Street Lower and finishing on Cuffe Street St.

Gardaí have asked people to plan their trips in advance, and ensure children are closely supervised with phone numbers for their guardians in case they are separated from them.

People attending the National Parade in Dublin are asked to use public transport if possible.