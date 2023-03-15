Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 12:01

Woman killed in Dundalk house fire

The alarm was raised shortly before 11pm on Tuesday
Woman killed in Dundalk house fire

Muireann Duffy

A woman had died following a fire at a residential property in Co Louth.

The alarm was raised shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, with Louth County Council Fire and Rescue Service attending the scene at Bachelors Walk in Dundalk.

Three fire brigade units, two from Dundalk and one from Ardee, tended to the fire at the terraced house, and were subsequently joined by members of Dunleer Fire Brigade.

Teams attempted a rescue, however, the woman was found dead in the ground-floor living room of the property.

Gardaí and personnel from the National Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the fire was extinguished at around 12.30am.

The scene has since been sealed as part of an investigation into the incident.

A statement from Louth County Council Fire and Rescue Service added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the occupant, and with all emergency service staff on duty at the scene."

More in this section

It may take decades to fix Ireland's housing crisis, developer says It may take decades to fix Ireland's housing crisis, developer says
Ammi Burke's challenge over unfair dismissal claim to be heard in May Ammi Burke's challenge over unfair dismissal claim to be heard in May
Burglar was caught after gardaí followed sound of nearby security alarm, court hears Burglar was caught after gardaí followed sound of nearby security alarm, court hears
gardailouthdundalknational ambulance servicelouth county council fire and rescue service
Government's plans to tackle energy and climate crisis failing - environmental group

Government's plans to tackle energy and climate crisis failing - environmental group

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more