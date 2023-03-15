Woman killed in Dundalk house fire

Muireann Duffy

A woman had died following a fire at a residential property in Co Louth.

The alarm was raised shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, with Louth County Council Fire and Rescue Service attending the scene at Bachelors Walk in Dundalk.

Three fire brigade units, two from Dundalk and one from Ardee, tended to the fire at the terraced house, and were subsequently joined by members of Dunleer Fire Brigade.

Teams attempted a rescue, however, the woman was found dead in the ground-floor living room of the property.

Gardaí and personnel from the National Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the fire was extinguished at around 12.30am.

The scene has since been sealed as part of an investigation into the incident.

A statement from Louth County Council Fire and Rescue Service added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the occupant, and with all emergency service staff on duty at the scene."