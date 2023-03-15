Micheál Martin says Ireland 'turning corner' on house building

Tomas Doherty

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the country is “turning a corner” on housing as the Government prepares to face a Sinn Féin motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended into next year.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Martin said Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis had damaged confidence in house building last year.

However, he claimed the State was "without question turning a corner with respect to new house builds".

"If we can get a settled situation over this year, I think we will make further progress in terms of building houses," he added.

The Tánaiste noted that 30,000 new homes were built last year, 14,000 more than the previous year, and in January there were more than 2,000 commencements, the highest since records began.

Sinn Féin’s Dáil motion, due to take place next week after St Patrick's Day, calls for the emergency eviction ban to be extended until the end of January next year. It also asks for an overhaul of existing social housing schemes and the use of emergency planning powers to build and refurbish more homes.

Mr Martin called Sinn Féin's motion a "cynical exercise". He said the homelessness crisis would be made worse if the Government maintained the eviction ban.

The Tánaiste also said there will be no immediate changes to the tax treatment of the rental sector, but a package of measures will be brought in at the next budget. "I think we have to avoid a rushed decision and rushed initiatives," he said.