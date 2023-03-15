Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 11:11

Micheál Martin says Ireland 'turning corner' on house building

The Tánaiste said Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis had damaged confidence in the housing market last year
Micheál Martin says Ireland 'turning corner' on house building

Tomas Doherty

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the country is “turning a corner” on housing as the Government prepares to face a Sinn Féin motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended into next year.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Martin said Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis had damaged confidence in house building last year.

However, he claimed the State was "without question turning a corner with respect to new house builds".

"If we can get a settled situation over this year, I think we will make further progress in terms of building houses," he added.

The Tánaiste noted that 30,000 new homes were built last year, 14,000 more than the previous year, and in January there were more than 2,000 commencements, the highest since records began.

Sinn Féin’s Dáil motion, due to take place next week after St Patrick's Day, calls for the emergency eviction ban to be extended until the end of January next year. It also asks for an overhaul of existing social housing schemes and the use of emergency planning powers to build and refurbish more homes.

Mr Martin called Sinn Féin's motion a "cynical exercise". He said the homelessness crisis would be made worse if the Government maintained the eviction ban.

The Tánaiste also said there will be no immediate changes to the tax treatment of the rental sector, but a package of measures will be brought in at the next budget. "I think we have to avoid a rushed decision and rushed initiatives," he said.

More in this section

It may take decades to fix Ireland's housing crisis, developer says It may take decades to fix Ireland's housing crisis, developer says
Ammi Burke's challenge over unfair dismissal claim to be heard in May Ammi Burke's challenge over unfair dismissal claim to be heard in May
Burglar was caught after gardaí followed sound of nearby security alarm, court hears Burglar was caught after gardaí followed sound of nearby security alarm, court hears
housingdailmicheal martineviction banlandlordshousing crisisrental sector
Government's plans to tackle energy and climate crisis failing - environmental group

Government's plans to tackle energy and climate crisis failing - environmental group

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more