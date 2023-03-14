Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 08:00

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's papers focus on a range of stories from Joe Biden set for a visit to the island of Ireland to the Government considering tax breaks for landlord and tenants.
Tuesday's papers focus on a range of stories from Joe Biden set for a visit to the island of Ireland to the Government considering tax breaks for landlord and tenants.

The Irish Times report the Government is giving renewed consideration to the introduction of pre-budget tax breaks for the rental sector just a week after deciding against them.

The Irish Examiner report a jury has been warned to expect gruesome evidence in the trial of Romanian national Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu who is accused of murdering a 64 year-old whose dismembered body was found on the grounds of a derelict house in Cork city.

The Echo lead with a piece about a woman who was walking her dog in Fermoy, Cork who was sexually assaulted on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, in the UK the front pages focus on the aftermath of the BBC’s apology following an impartiality row over a tweet by Gary Lineker as well as Gary Glitter’s recall to prison.

The Daily Mail, the Daily Express, The Guardian and The Independent all report on Gary Lineker’s comeback to Match Of The Day and the continuing pressure on the BBC.

The story is also carried by the i, Metro and Daily Star.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror focus on Gary Glitter being returned to custody after breaching his licence conditions.

The Times reports that Britain is preparing to double its fleet of attack submarines.

The Daily Telegraph says that British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing to boost the tax-free allowance for pensions by more than half a million pounds.

The Financial Times reports that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank tore into global markets, with investors ripping up their forecasts for further interest rate rises and dumping bank stocks around the world.

