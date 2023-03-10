Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 10:12

Gardaí seize knife and imitation firearm after woman assaulted in Tallaght

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with a recent assault on a woman in Dublin.
Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with a recent assault on a woman in Dublin.

The assault took place at about 5.50pm on Monday at a house in the Tallaght area. The woman, aged in her 30s, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

On Wednesday gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a property also in the Tallaght area. One man was arrested at the scene.

An imitation firearm and a knife were seized by gardaí during the search, along with approximately €30,000 of suspected cocaine, a small quantity of Zopiclone tablets and a number of items of evidential value.

The arrested man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Tallaght Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before Tallaght District Court on Friday at 10.30am.

Gardaí said the investigation was conducted in support of Operation Fógra, which aims to combat drug-related intimidation in the Dublin area.

