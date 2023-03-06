Man dies in Co Louth house fire

Elaine Keogh

One man has died and another was seriously injured after a house fire in Co Louth on Monday morning.

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene in Termonfeckin.

The alarm was raised around 2am and multiple units of the fire service from Drogheda attended the scene.

Gardaí assisted the fire service in the removal of the male from the property.

Aged in his late 80s, the male was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second male, aged in his late 50s, was taken also to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Gardaí said that a technical examination of the scene will be conducted once it is made safe by fire services.