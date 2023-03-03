Dunnes company named as owner of huge empty shopping centre in Co Kilkenny

Better Value Unlimited has been confirmed as the new owner of the Ferrybank Shopping Centre, which is currently sitting unused in Co Kilkenny.

The news was disclosed at the March meeting of the Piltown Municipal District at Ferrybank Library, according to the Waterford News & Star.

The building complex has been mostly empty since its completion in 2008.

Replying to a query from Fianna Fáil Councillor Ger Frisby, meetings administrator Michael Arthurs said that there’d been “no success” from NAMA in confirming the ownership.

It was revealed following subsequent investigation from Kilkenny County Council chief executive Sean McKeown and director of services Denis Malone.

Mr McKeown and Mr Malone studied the property register, and confirmed that Better Value Unlimited is the registered owner of the €100m centre.

Previously known as Better Value (2000-2015), Tacado (1995-2000), Dunnes Stores (1964-2000) and Dunnes Stores Limited, with a registered address at 46-50 South Great George’s Street in Dublin, the company was initially incorporated on March 9th, 1964.