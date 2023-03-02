Meath man vows to fight after €1,671 electricity bill

Vivienne Clarke, Michael Bolton

A Meath man says he will fight his record high electricity bill every step of the way.

77-year-old Gerry Clarke has been charged almost €1,700 for his bill from December 9th to February 12th.

It comes as the government considers a new levy on any state energy company that receives profits that are above normal.

Gerry Clarke says his bill has been rising and rising, nothing has changed in his energy usage, and he will fight paying the bill.

"Prior to the war it was €290, it went from that to €483.76, and it went from that then to €671, and on Monday it went to €1,671.65.

"I got someone to do a survey on that, they reckon it is the dearest bill in the world.

"“I love a good fight especially, when I’m on the right side,” he added. “I am determined to fight this thing, and not on my behalf, but on the behalf of Ireland.”

This comes at a time when another person from Meath received an extraordinary electricity bill.

Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke told the Dáil on Wednesday that the bill from Electric Ireland covered a 59-day period from December 7th, 2022, to February 3rd, 2023, and the final figure was €957.49.

Mr Guirke said Kitty from Trim, Co Meath, contacted him recently about her Electric Ireland bill and said she only uses a fridge, washing machine, immersion heater, lighting and two electric heaters on timers and no central heating.

Supports

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said that the Government has made every effort to help people with regard to energy bills and was prepared to engage with energy companies on the issue.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that in future there would be targeted measures rather than energy credits.

Mr Donohoe said he wanted to see energy prices reduced with the same speed with which they had been increased once there were signs of stability.

Since January 2022 the Government had made €9billion available to help people, he said. Mr Donohoe urged people who had received high bills to engage with the energy companies while the Government would do what it could to help.

If people were concerned about their bills there were steps that could be taken, he added. The Energy Regulator would also have a role to ensure that no people had their power cut off while steps were taken to pay off their bills.

Among the steps the Government could take were windfall taxation and a different level of dividend for energy companies associated with the State.

The price levels being set by the energy companies would have to be monitored more closely, he said.

There would not be another energy credit considered until Budget 2024.