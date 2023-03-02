Thirty patients remain to be transferred after Wexford hospital fire

Vivienne Clarke

The Cathaoirleach of Wexford Co Council, Councillor George Lawlor, has said of the 207 patients in Wexford General Hospital only 30 remain requiring transfer following the fire on Wednesday.

Speaking on RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland, Cllr Lawlor praised the “war-like effort” to evacuate patients and contain the fire.

The “remarkable war-like effort” had been coordinated between the emergency services and various voluntary and private bodies such as the Order of Malta, the Irish Red Cross, the civil defence, and companies like the Lifeline Private Ambulance to ensure that patients were efficiently and speedily transferred.

“It was a logistical nightmare in reality. And it's remarkable that we were down to the figure of 30 patients. Patients who were in intensive care and mothers with babies in incubators, newborn babies.”

Cllr Lawlor said it had been a distressing time for staff, one of whom was his daughter, a nurse, whom he understood accompanied a patient who was transferred from Wexford to Navan hospital.

Wexford GAA would like to express our admiration to the emergency services, the staff of Wexford General Hospital and @wexfordcoco critical incident team for their amazing work this evening. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident. pic.twitter.com/IZX7A1Oit1 — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 1, 2023

Wexford TD Verona Murphy has praised the emergency services and hospital staff and management for the manner in which they handled the fire and subsequent evacuation.

“It was a mammoth task,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. “And whilst it was chaotic, it was organised efficiently.

“It just couldn't have run more smoothly. And I'm sure there were things that we don't know about, but for the most part it was about the preservation of life. And that was maintained.”

However, many people were now concerned about missed appointments and when services would be restored, she said.

“My primary focus as the public representative will be the restoration of services. And there's been a lot of controversy in the last fortnight here in Wexford about the proposed 96 bed block for Wexford General Hospital.

“We now have a prime opportunity in which to fast track that process regardless of where it is. It's time to look at it now and to see how restoration and the new bed block can be incorporated. Outpatients will be advised.

An overview of the scene and #firefighting operations at an area of the fire at Wexford General Hospital this evening. pic.twitter.com/fvEF3d7LhX — Emergency Times (@emergencytimes) March 1, 2023

“I will certainly be engaging with the hospital as to where those services and how people are going to interact. The contingency arrangements for all of those services, including the deployment of staff, there's a shortage of staff all over the country, but obviously families are concerned about child care, about school and times, everything.

“It's not as simple as saying, you know, will you go to Navan, will you go to Kilkenny? All of that has to be organised. And to my mind, we need to keep this to a minimum of disruption and have Wexford General Hospital restored as soon as possible.”

When asked where patients would go now, Ms Murphy said in an emergency they should call the ambulance service.

“Everything needs to be done, all the stops need to be pulled out to ensure that the hospital is restored to working order as soon as possible and that as many of the staff that are employed make it from frontline to catering to administration are restored to their jobs in Wexford general as soon as possible.”