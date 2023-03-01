Niall Collins has 'no idea' about claims house planning notice contained wrong surname

David Raleigh

Minister of State Niall Collins, said on Wednesday he could not explain how the name "Niall O’Connor" appeared in a newspaper notice of his intention to build a house on land owned by his father, at Cloghkeating, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, 22 years ago.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Co Limerick has been in the spotlight since The Ditch website claimed in an article on February 27th that Mr Collins used his wife’s surname “Niall O’Connor” on a newspaper notice regarding a 2001 planning application to build a family home.

The article also alleges that Mr Collins was not living at his parents address at Red House Hill, Patrickswell, but was actually living in another home with his wife in Dooradoyle. It is expected he will address this in his personal statement to the Dáil this week.

Speaking on Wednesday after he viewed the 2001 application file at the planning department of Limerick City and County Council, Mr Collins said the planning file does not include any reference to “Niall O’Connor”.

“I’ve checked the planning file and the correct newspaper advertisement is on file, in the name of Niall Collins, published in the Limerick Leader, and an original copy of the Limerick leader newspaper advert is on file - it’s ‘Niall Collins’, not ‘Niall O’Connor’ as has been suggested,” said Minister Collins.

When asked if he had any explanation or theory as to how a planning notice relating to his family home, including the name “Niall O’Connor”, appeared in an article published by The Ditch, the minister said: “I have no idea.”

A planning notice for an identical proposed development at Cloghkeating, Patrickswell, and advertised under the name “Niall O’Connor” appeared in the Limerick Leader newspaper on April 28th, 2001. Mr Collins indicated in a text message that he had no knowledge of the April planning notice, and enquired who had placed the notice in the newspaper.

The Ditch article claimed that after receiving planning for the family house in Patrickswell, Mr Collins submitted an updated application using his Dooradoyle address in 2006, for construction of two stables at the Patrickswell property.

The Collins planning file, which can be viewed online or in person at Limerick County Hall, does not contain the April 28th planning notice under the name “Niall O’Connor”. It does contain an identical newspaper notice under the name “Niall Collins” from May 12th, 2001.

A local authority planning source said planning applicants have a period of two weeks to make any changes required to planning notices before applications are considered.

When this reporter put it to Mr Collins that as he had seen the planning file, “you’re happy you’re on the right side (of it)?” he replied: “I undertook to take some time to look at the file, and I’ve looked at the file, and I’m now studying the documents on the file, and I’ll make a statement to the Dáil in due course.”

Despite the name “Niall Collins” being the applicant on the planning application form, the name “Neil Collins” also appears as the applicant multiple times throughout the planning file.

When asked if he could explain why this is the case, Mr Collins replied: “I can’t, all the planning documents are in the name Niall Collins.”

When pressed on this, and, why the applicant’s address is given as his parents address in Patrickswell - and not his then home in Dooradoyle - Mr Collins replied: “‘Niall Collins’ is on all the documents, okay.”

The Limerick TD said he would decide “in the coming days” when he would address the Dáil about the controversy, after opposition parties called on him to do so.

The 2001 planning application, made prior to Mr Collins being elected to Limerick County Council and then to the Dail, was signed and submitted on his behalf by “John Redmond”, Architectural Technician, Lower Athea, Athea, according to the file.

The file also contains architectural drawings by Mr Redmond, of Mr Collins’ proposed Patrickswell family home, which received planning permission on January 3rd, 2002.

At the time, planning applicants had to demonstrate their need for a proposed dwelling due to the Patrickswell area being designated a “pressure area”.

Mr Collins’ planning application form states: “Applicant proposes to build his own family home and move out of his parents house.”

Mr Collins’ address on the application and throughout the file is given as “Red House Hill, Patrickswell”, his parents address. It is also indicated on application form that Mr Collins had lived at the Patrickswell address all his life from “1971-2001”.

Last Tuesday, in response to The Ditch article, Mr Collins re-issued a statement that Fianna Fáil had issued on Monday, which read: “‘In 2001 I applied to Limerick County Council for planning permission, in my own name, on lands owned by my father in Patrickswell Co. Limerick.”

“At that time I met the requirements for planning permission in the area – known as the ‘pressure area’. Separately the property I owned on the Fr Russell Road in Dooradoyle Limerick was not in the ‘pressure area’.”

“In 2004 I was elected Cllr to Limerick County Council and thereafter the Council introduced a new planning policy in relation to housing need.”

“I am satisfied that at all times I have acted correctly in my planning application and in my instruction to a planning agent in relation to the application on my behalf.”

Mr Collins said his “legal advisors” were examining the statements made by The Ditch.