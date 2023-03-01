Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 17:23

Fire breaks out at Wexford hospital

People have been advised to avoid the area.
Fire breaks out at Wexford hospital

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Firefighters are responding after a blaze broke out at a Wexford hospital earlier on Wednesday.

Wexford General Hospital has been evacuated, and emergency services are at the scene.

Images posted to social media show smoke billowing from the building.

People have been advised to avoid the area if possible, and those living in the area have been told to close their doors and windows.

The Dail was told by a junior minister that the building had been evacuated.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Wexford General Hospital can confirm there was a fire in the hospital today.

“The hospital is coordinating with the relevant authorities.”

“Due to a fire incident in Wexford General Hospital we ask that everyone avoid the area,” Wexford County Council tweeted.

“Anyone living in close proximity, close windows and doors and turn off all air ventilation.”

More in this section

PayPal confirms 62 Irish job cuts PayPal confirms 62 Irish job cuts
Ed Sheeran announces Dublin gig as part of new album tour Ed Sheeran announces Dublin gig as part of new album tour
Taoiseach concerned by number of people waiting for cancer results Taoiseach concerned by number of people waiting for cancer results
gardawexfordfireirishwexford general hospital
Security guard tells jury he is 100% certain he recognised voice of one of his attackers

Security guard tells jury he is 100% certain he recognised voice of one of his attackers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more