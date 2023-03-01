Fire breaks out at Wexford hospital

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Firefighters are responding after a blaze broke out at a Wexford hospital earlier on Wednesday.

Wexford General Hospital has been evacuated, and emergency services are at the scene.

Images posted to social media show smoke billowing from the building.

God hope everyone ok… Wexford General Hospital on fire pic.twitter.com/suvzc3T9qR — Brid O'Neill (BON Photography) (@NeillBrid) March 1, 2023

People have been advised to avoid the area if possible, and those living in the area have been told to close their doors and windows.

IMPORTANT



Due to a fire incident in Wexford General Hospital we ask that everyone avoid the area!!



Anyone living in close proximity, close windows and doors and turn off all air ventilation!!! — Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) March 1, 2023

The Dail was told by a junior minister that the building had been evacuated.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Wexford General Hospital can confirm there was a fire in the hospital today.

“The hospital is coordinating with the relevant authorities.”

