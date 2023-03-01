Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 12:09

Unemployment rate falls further to 4.3%

New figures for February show the unemployment rate was down from 4.4 per cent in January
Unemployment rate falls further to 4.3%

Michael Bolton

The latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show unemployment decreased slightly in February.

New figures show the unemployment rate now stands at 4.3 per cent, down from 4.4 per cent in January.

The month's figures showed a 0.1 per cent drop in the rate of men who were unemployed, while the percentage for women remained unchanged in the month.

Youth unemployment is also down, with the percentage of people aged 15-24 unemployed being 10.2 per cent in February, down from 10.3 per cent in January.

The CSO found there were 116,500 unemployed across the country last month, down from 118,100 in January.

Last month's unemployment rate also showed an improvement on the same month last year, when overall unemployment was recorded at 4.6 per cent.

More in this section

New car sales up 9.4% this year as electric cars continue to surge New car sales up 9.4% this year as electric cars continue to surge
Plant hire firm challenges rezoning of nearby land for residential development Plant hire firm challenges rezoning of nearby land for residential development
Government 'acted in good faith' with Covid response, says specialist Government 'acted in good faith' with Covid response, says specialist
csounemployment figuresunemploymentcentral statics office
Multinationals considered buying housing estates for workers, Oireachtas committee hears

Multinationals considered buying housing estates for workers, Oireachtas committee hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more