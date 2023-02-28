Man fatally stabbed named locally as detention time of suspect extended

Sarah Slater

The body of a 37-year-old Polish man stabbed to death at a house in Kilkenny on Monday evening has been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

A-69-year-old Polish man remains in Garda custody in Kilkenny in connection with the death of the man in the city. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Gardai were called to a semi-detached house on Meadow Way after emergency services were alerted to an incident by neighbours in the quiet and mature housing estate on the Castlecomer Road which is within minutes of the city centre.

Despite efforts by emergency services to save the man’s life, who has been named locally as Rafal Jaycna, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that Mr Jaycna was stabbed multiple times in his leg.

Both of the men are understood to be related to one another - thought to be father and son. The older man was taken into custody shortly afterward the fatal incident.

Another 12 hours have been added to the 24-hour detention time of the 69-year-and he is being held at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Garda Forensic team investigators and senior gardaí arrived at the scene at 10.10am where they are carrying-out detailed examinations of the scene.

Gardaí were at the scene of the fatal stabbing overnight where the man's body remained chief state pathologist.

David Fitzgerald, Lord Mayor of Dublin said: "My sympathies go to the family of the man who died. Of course, it's always a shock when an incident such as this occurs."

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a suspected fatal assault on a man that occurred in Kilkenny city on Monday.

“The man was discovered at a residence at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny city, at approximately 6pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

“The body remains at the scene. The State Pathologist and Coroner's Office have been notified. The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“No further information or Garda spokesperson is available at this time.”

Gardaí added the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post-mortem examination.

A local elderly man who lives several houses away from where the fatal stabbing took place but who did not want to be named said: “The whole place is in shock. A lot of families in the area work in the St Stephens Army Barracks close-by and at St Luke’s General Hospital.

“The estate is very subdued around here this morning. The area is a very friendly area and is made up of a lot of old well-known Kilkenny families. Some even have sons who played on the Senior All-Ireland Hurling team. This is a very small estate of about 50 houses.

Gardaí carried out door-to-door enquiries late last night and throughout today.

They are appealing for anyone who was around the scene just prior or after the incident, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to contact them on 056-7775000.