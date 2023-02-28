New Nike store to open in Dundrum Town Centre this summer

Kenneth Fox

The world’s largest sportswear brand, Nike, is set to open a new store in Dundrum Town Centre this summer.

The new 5,666 sq ft store, which will occupy the former BT2 space on Level 1 of the destination, will be the first ‘Nike Live’ concept in Ireland.

‘Nike Live’ is designed to serve all members and connect the fitness community to the city, with a programme of in-store experiences and tailored offerings.

The new Nike Live store in Dundrum will offer a curated assortment of sport performance apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Speaking about the news, Connor Owens, managing director of Hammerson, co-owners of Dundrum Town Centre, said: “This new Nike store marks the continuation of Hammerson ’s delivery of world class experiential concepts for our shoppers in Dundrum.

"Nike is the leading brand worldwide in athletic footwear and apparel, and this concept will offer an interactive, customised retail offering to customers hungry for quality sportswear.

"Athleisure is a top-performing category across our portfolio, so we’re excited to see how our customers respond to this innovative new concept.”

He said Dundrum Town Centre remains Ireland's premier retail and leisure destination going from strength to strength, with Brown Thomas, Donnybrook Fair, Watches of Switzerland and Lush all opening new stores over the last 18 months, while Penneys is set to reopen after committing to a major relocation and expansion.

As Ireland’s largest retail and leisure destination, Dundrum Town Centre has an extensive line-up of household retail brands, leisure concepts and restaurant and dining options serving international cuisine.