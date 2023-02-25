Police attend scene of security alert in Co Tyrone village

Fiachra Gallagher

Police attended the scene of a security alert in Beragh, Co Tyrone on Saturday, hours after a vigil had been held there to condemn the shooting of an off-duty PSNI officer.

A "suspicious object" was discovered in the village outside Omagh, where officer John Caldwell was shot on Wednesday night.

The road has been closed. pic.twitter.com/Y848Np0IIJ — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 25, 2023

Thousands took to the streets of Omagh earlier, to call an end to paramilitary violence.

Chair of the Beragh Swifts Football Club Ricky Lions said that the past few days have been difficult for the club and community.

"It's been tough, I'll not lie.

"But the community has rallied, and there's been a lot of support for John, and there's been a lot of support for us.

"But, there was other people affected. There was other clubs there at the same time, and all those kids have been affected," Mr Lions said.