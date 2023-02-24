Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 14:38

Carlow man takes on Mount Everest topless in tribute to grandfather

Paul North (32) decided to take on the challenge following news that his grandfather had weeks to live
Muireann Duffy

A man from Co Carlow took on the world's highest mountain topless in a tribute to his grandfather who was born and raised in the Wicklow mountains.

Paul Norton (32) from Tullow decided to take on the challenge following news that his grandfather had weeks to live.

Speaking to The Nationalist, the personal trainer said he left Australia "in a bid to get as high as I could, with the goal to lay out prayer flags for him". He added that he also wished to take a rock from Mount Everest back to his grandfather.

However, Norton's grandfather unfortunately died as he was climbing, causing him to turn back at 6,100m - 2,750m short of the summit.

On the decision to take on Everest topless, Norton said it was to challenge himself "as much as possible", having built up a resistance to cold temperatures with ice baths and cold showers.

"My grandfather was on the biggest challenge of his life...It felt right to push myself out of my comfort zone in a safe but challenging way."

He added: "I knew it was getting real when my beard and the hairs on my chest froze solid as I was walking up."

But despite the difficulties, Norton achieved his ultimate goal. "My grandfather was the biggest inspiration in my life and I was able to bring him back a stone, just like I promised," he said.

carlowmount everesttullowpaul norton
