Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 07:48

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The Friday papers focus on the shooting of a PSNI officer in Omagh and the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The Friday papers focus on the shooting of a PSNI officer in Omagh and the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Irish Times devotes much of its front page to a report on the impact of the conflict on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv one year since Russia invaded.

The Belfast TelegraphIrish News and Irish Daily Mail give the latest details on the shooting of a senior police officer in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.

The Government has approved the appointment of 24 additional judges this year in line with the recommendations of a top-level report, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent reports that the Government is set to allow the eviction ban to expire next month.

In Britain, the Metro runs the headline “Heroes never give in” as it juxtaposes its front page from a year ago with an image of Ukrainian flags honouring dead soldiers at a cemetery in Kharkiv.

The Telegraph leads with a warning from the Archbishop of Canterbury that an end to the war in Ukraine cannot see Russia treated like Germany after the first World War.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and Daily Express report that Camilla, Britain's queen consort, has “taken a swipe” at the “woke” rewriting of Roald Dahl’s classic books.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star carry backlash to UK environment secretary Therese Coffey’s comments suggesting eating turnips could help avoid fruit and vegetable shortages in British supermarkets during the winter months.

The i reports British prime minister Rishi Sunak has softened his stance on NHS pay talks in a bid to end long-running industrial action.

And the Financial Times says US president Joe Biden has selected former Mastercard chief Ajay Banga to take over as World Bank president.

