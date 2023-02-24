Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 08:21

'We may be past peak fear': Consumer sentiment at strongest level in 8 months

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index rose to 55.6 in February
'We may be past peak fear': Consumer sentiment at strongest level in 8 months

Reuters

Consumer sentiment improved slightly to hit its strongest level in eight months in February, a survey showed on Friday, as mild weather, lower petrol prices and increased confidence about the jobs market eased cost-of-living concerns.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index rose to 55.6 in February from 55.2 in January. That was up from September's 14-year low of 42.1, but well below the 77.0 recorded in the February 2022 survey, taken before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The reading indicates the Irish economy has again proven resilient and the worst fears that emerged a year ago have not been realised, the survey's authors said in a statement.

While consumer spending plans remain weak, "we may be past 'peak fear'," the statement said.

More in this section

Harris: Attempted murder of detective marks a ‘sombre day for policing’ Harris: Attempted murder of detective marks a ‘sombre day for policing’
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Woman receives suspended sentence for ‘appalling’ conditions at her petting farm Woman receives suspended sentence for ‘appalling’ conditions at her petting farm
consumersirelandbusinesscredit unionconsumer sentiment
Michael Scott accused of having 'almost childlike obsession' with land, court hears

Michael Scott accused of having 'almost childlike obsession' with land, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more