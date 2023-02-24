Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 07:15

Teenager fighting for his life following stabbing in Dublin

A man has been arrested for questioning in connection with the incident and a garda investigation is underway
A teenager is fighting for his life after a stabbing in Dublin on Thursday evening.

A man has been arrested for questioning in connection with the incident and a garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí said they were alerted to a serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue in Swords at about 7pm.

A man (19) was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. His condition has been described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said a man in his early 20s has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Swords Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact 01-666 4700.

