Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 16:11

Recycling boss denies handling stolen cars and catalytic converters

Gardai conducted searches and later charged Brian McDonnell, 53, of Sandyhill, St. Margaret's, Co Dublin, with five offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice
Tom Tuite

The managing director of a Dublin recycling centre has opted for a Circuit Court trial before a judge and jury on charges of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at his business.

Gardaí conducted searches and later charged Brian McDonnell (53), of Sandyhill, St. Margaret's, Co Dublin, with five offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

He is accused of handling stolen property at the St Margaret's Recycling & Transfer Centre Limited, Sandyhill, Co Dublin, on various dates.

It is alleged he had six catalytic converters on April 14th, 2021, a '04-reg Vauxhall Vivaro on June 15th 2018, a '05 Citroen C5 between August 27th and 29th 2019, a '03 Volkswagen Golf from March 9th to 16th 2019, and '02 Honda Jazz between August 8th and 9th, 2019.

He and one co-defendant appeared again at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed for summary disposal at the District Court if they pleaded guilty.

Otherwise, they would face a Circuit Court trial with broader sentencing powers.

Mr McDonnell indicated a not-guilty plea.

Judge Maire Conneely remanded him on continuing bail to appear again on March 31st for the State to serve him with a book of evidence.

In an outline of the evidence, Garda Shane Haughney had said Mr McDonnell was the managing director of the St Margaret's Recycling & Transfer Centre.

It was alleged four men sold him the four stolen cars and catalytic converters.

Co-accused Edward Stokes (52), of St Margaret's Park, Ballymun, Dublin, was accused of having the stolen Vauxhall Vivaro and pleaded guilty on Thursday to his charge.

The court heard the forklift driver had prior convictions, primarily for road traffic offences and theft and handling stolen property.

He cooperated with the investigation and bought the car to scrap it, the court heard.

Judge Conneely imposed a four-month sentence which she suspended for 18 months.

In January, three other men, described by the investigating garda as "middle cogs" and not involved in stealing the cars in question, pleaded guilty to possessing the other stolen vehicles.

The court heard they earned small amounts to scrap them.

Compensation orders and suspended sentences were imposed.

