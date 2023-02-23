Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 11:05

Former GAA player arrested over alleged fraud released without charge

He is being investigated for fraud in which he allegedly sought money falsely on the basis that he needed cancer treatment
A former GAA player arrested as part of a fraud investigation has been released without charge.

He was released on Thursday morning, according to the Irish Examiner.

He is being investigated for fraud in which he allegedly sought money falsely on the basis that he needed cancer treatment.

It is understood the individual was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

The former player was arrested under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 which allows for a suspect to be held for up to 24 hours.

The arrest followed claims by a range of people that they had been approached by the former player seeking money – including a report of up to €250,000 given by one person.



