Former GAA player arrested in fraud probe

The development comes after a series of revelations from a range of people that they had been approached by the former player seeking money
Gardaí have arrested a former GAA player who is being investigated for fraud in which he allegedly sought money falsely on the basis that he needed cancer treatment.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, it is understood the individual was arrested on Wednesday.

A release from An Garda Síochána stated: "Gardaí in the Eastern Region have arrested a male in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud."

The former player was arrested under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 and can be held for up to 24 hours.

One report suggested that up to €250,000 had been handed over to the individual on this basis.

More to follow...



