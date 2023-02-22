Gardaí arrest two men in Kylemore over firearms seizure

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested two men in the Kylemor area in a firearms seizure.

Shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, 21st February 2023, Gardaí from Ballyfermot were on patrol in the Kylemore area of Dublin 10.

Gardaí observed two males from a distance. At one point, what appeared to be a firearm was produced.

Additional Garda units soon arrived on the scene and the two men were arrested. Following a search of the area, a firearm and ammunition was subsequently retrieved by Gardaí.

The men, who are both aged in their 30s, are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The firearm and ammunition will now be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.

Investigations are currently ongoing.