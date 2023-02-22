Former commissioner pays tribute to women’s ‘integral’ role as gardaí

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Retired Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan has paid tribute to the women who were among the first to join An Garda Síochána.

Ms O’Sullivan was speaking at an event at Garda Headquarters to launch the book The Women Of An Garda Síochána: A Reflection On Their Journeys In Irish Policing.

Twelve women joined An Garda Síochána in 1959, at a time when women who were married were not allowed to work.

Sarah O’Sullivan was among the first group of women who joined the Gardaí.

“The emphasis when we went into Pearse Street at the time was on traffic, not on crime,” she said.

When asked why she joined, she said “for a job”.

She said that at the time, the only Gardaí she knew were the men doing agricultural statistics and school attendance.

“I did everything. I was investigating very serious crime, but I love street work.

“I loved being on the street. I think I laughed my way around it. Loved talking and meeting the people, I was very much involved in plainclothes as well and quite successful, I think, sometimes.”

Phyllis Nolan, who became the first female Superintendent, said that not much was known about An Garda Síochána when she joined.

“I heard it advertised, it was only the second time (they were recruiting), so there was very little known about it, because there was only one group (of women), they were in training when I went in to train.

“So there was very little known about it,” she said.

Speaking at Garda headquarters on Wednesday, Ms O’Sullivan praised the role of the “worthy endeavours and achievements” of women in An Garda Síochána.