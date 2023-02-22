Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy to step down as Social Democrats co-leaders

Tomas Doherty

The co-leaders of the Social Democrats are expected to step down.

Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall are due to make a "significant announcement" at 3pm on Wednesday.

It is expected they will leave the leadership positions of the party they founded.

Ms Murphy, a Kildare North TD, co-founded the party with Dublin North-West deputy Ms Shortall in 2015 along with Stephen Donnelly, now Minister for Health and a Fianna Fáil TD.

Since then they have steered the party as co-leaders and saw a tripling of their Dáil seats in the last general election.

The Social Democrats currently have six TDs in the Dáil, and gathered around 2.9 per cent of first preference votes in the 2020 election.

They won a similar amount of first preference votes in the local elections. The latest opinion polls put the party at around 4 per cent.

The Social Democrats are the only major political party to have a female majority in the Dáil.

Ms Shortall and Ms Murphy are both former Labour Party members.

They previously resisted calls for a leadership contest from some Social Democrats members and councillors in 2021.