Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 12:48

Victims should be consulted on Omagh bomb inquiry, Bill Clinton says

Bill Clinton said any new inquiry should not be unilateral and reflect just what the British want done
Victims should be consulted on Omagh bomb inquiry, Bill Clinton says

James Cox

Citizens and victims groups need to be consulted in advance of the establishment of the Omagh bomb inquiry.

That is the view of former US president Bill Clinton, who was speaking on a new podcast - As I Remember It: Bertie Ahern & The Good Friday Agreement - which launches on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the UK government announced the establishment of a statutory inquiry into the atrocity in 1998 which resulted in the deaths of 29 people.

Bill Clinton said any new inquiry should not be unilateral and reflect just what the British want done.

“That [Omagh] was a mass murder that occurred after the agreement had been reached,” Mr Clinton told As I Remember It.

“So they can't say, ‘Well, we were out here fighting for truths, justice and the Irish dream.’

“And I think that there has to be some system set up… I don’t think there'll be mass firing squads.

“Nobody thinks about that but the trials that have occurred since Omagh have, some of them have been vacated because… the appellate courts found errors in the way the trial was conducted. “One of them fell apart because the principal witness changed his testimony.

“These things have happened; there needs to be something just for Omagh, I think.

“It may not be throwing 30 people in prison for 30 years and I think the victims groups need to be consulted.

“The citizens need to be consulted, and I think the process should not be unilateral; that is, it can't just be what the British think should be done - the people in the community have to be considered.”



More in this section

Two men arrested in Dublin after seizure of cannabis worth €2.4 million Two men arrested in Dublin after seizure of cannabis worth €2.4 million
Garda hit with missile and patrol cars damaged during incident in west Dublin Garda hit with missile and patrol cars damaged during incident in west Dublin
M50 toll dodgers: Judge concerned over high number of ‘no show’ defendants M50 toll dodgers: Judge concerned over high number of ‘no show’ defendants
united statesbill clintongood friday agreementomaghpodcastbertie ahernomagh bomb inquirybertie ahern & the good friday agreement
Housekeeper’s husband arrested in connection with murder of Irish bishop in LA

Housekeeper’s husband arrested in connection with murder of Irish bishop in LA

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more