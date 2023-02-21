GRA calls for further Garda protection following Ballyfermot assault

James Cox

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) say more needs to be done to protect members of the force following an attack on officers in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin.

A male garda received medical treatment yesterday after he was surrounded by a group of youths and struck with a missile in Ballyfermot.

Gardaí said a number of patrol vehicles were also significantly damaged.

GRA president Brendan O'Connor said the gardaí who were attacked were just trying to do their job.

Mr O'Connor told Newstalk: "The wider issue of assaults on our members and the need for firm and strong action as they go out to try to keep citizens safe. We saw yesterday what gardaí were subjected to as they tried to keep members of the community safe."

Two men were arrested on Kylemore Road in relation to incidents of dangerous driving and two motorbikes were seized.

Both men were later released and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr O’Connor said a special task force to deal with the issue of violence against gardaí needs to be formed.

"Again it just brings into focus what we consider to be the very serious situation of escalating attacks and assaults on members which needs to be addressed.

"We repeat our calls for the Minister for Justice to set up a taskforce to tackle the huge challenges facing policing and to address the number one problem which is the shortage of gardaí."