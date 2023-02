Gardaí have arrested three men as part of an investigation into burglaries at golf clubs around the country.

The arrests follow the search of a premises in Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Thursday evening.

Two vehicles were seized as part of the search operation.

Two of the arrested men are aged in their 20s and one is in his late teens.

All three are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 in a number of garda stations in the midlands.