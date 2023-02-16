Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 20:50

Gardaí issue warning over rise in theft of second-hand imported cars

Garda statistics show that more than 4,000 vehicles were reported stolen in 2022
Gardaí issue warning over rise in theft of second-hand imported cars

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have issued a warning over an increase in car theft.

Garda statistics show that more than 4,000 vehicles were reported stolen in 2022, a 52 per cent increase on 2021 and 17 per cent increase on 2019.

An Garda Síochána said the rise was driven by the theft of second-hand imported cars from outside the European market, which may be due to the lack of security features in the most commonly stolen imported vehicles.

 

For instance, many second-hand imports do not have a fully fitted car alarm system or are without a fitted immobiliser which makes them vulnerable to hot-wiring.

Sergeant Mark Bolger, of the Garda National Crime Prevention Office, said: “Car theft especially that of second-hand imported vehicles is on the rise. Car buyers and owners can take actions to decrease the risk of the theft of their vehicle.

“Cars imported from international markets are not automatically manufactured with the same security features as cars manufactured for the European market.

“We urge buyers and owners of vehicles to confirm the security features of import vehicles, especially to check if there is an in-built immobiliser and to consider additional security options.”



More in this section

Video: Simon Harris condemns drug use, Enoch Burke challenges injunction Video: Simon Harris condemns drug use, Enoch Burke challenges injunction
Almost 75,000 PPS numbers issued to Ukrainian refugees Almost 75,000 PPS numbers issued to Ukrainian refugees
League Of Ireland preview: All you need to know ahead of the new season League Of Ireland preview: All you need to know ahead of the new season
irishcarsgarda national crime prevention office
Stormont impasse will continue if EU laws remain in Northern Ireland, DUP warns

Stormont impasse will continue if EU laws remain in Northern Ireland, DUP warns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more