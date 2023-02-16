Live: Simon Harris condemns drug use, Enoch Burke challenges injunction

Court of Appeal hears Enoch Burke's challenge to injunction

The Court of Appeal (Coa) has heard the appeal of Enoch Burke regarding an injunction taken against him by Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath school, despite concerns about his contempt of court.

Mr Burke represented himself in court, and was accompanied by his sister, two brothers and parents, Martina and Sean.

The court agreed to hear Mr Burke’s appeal against High Court injunctions banning him from attending the school, despite concerns about whether he would continue to be in contempt of court.

Mr Burke has been seen on the grounds of the school over several days despite a court order banning him from doing so, and despite an order for him to be fined €700 for each day he attends the school in breach of the order.

Mr Burke argued that he has breached “no valid” court order, claiming the order was “manifestly unconstitutional and unlawful”.

Direct link to snorting a line and murder, assault and criminality - Harris

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has claimed those who casually take drugs on nights out are "lining the pockets" of criminal gangs.

Mr Harris made the comments in the Dáil this morning in what has been a significant week for the state in terms of combating illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, gardaí arrested eight people after the discovery of a major drugs-mixing facility in Dublin, with cocaine of an estimated street value of €2.8 million and thousands of nitrous oxide canisters were seized.

"There's another type of drug use we need to start talking about in this country, calling it out and talking about it clearly.

"What I'm talking about is the increasing prevalence and often visibility of drug taking as part of a night out in Ireland.

"Any conversation we have about drug use cannot ignore this reality. There is a direct link between snorting a line, or taking a pill, and murder, assault, and criminality and misery."

Couple who sued HSE over death of baby settle High Court action

A couple who sued over the death of their baby three days after his birth at Mayo University Hospital have settled a High Court action against the HSE.

Cian Hunt died in his parent’s arms on October 6th, 2018, in a Dublin hospital where he had been transferred for specialist treatment to reduce swelling of his brain.

“Our hearts are broken beyond repair. Our hope out of our very tragic circumstances is that no other family will ever have to live the nightmare we do,” his mother Breda Hunt told Mr Justice Paul Coffey in the High Court.

The family’s Counsel, Bruce Antoniotti SC instructed by Rachael Liston solicitor, told the court the family from Ballaghaderreen, Co Mayo had suffered tragedies before Cian’s death; two stillbirths - Sarah in 2014 and David in 2016.

Counsel said it was their case that the hospital should have learned from these stillborn births, which were also at the Castlebar hospital, and if they had, he said, it was their contention the death of Cian would have been avoided.

Major injury blow for Ireland with Tadhg Beirne sidelined by ankle issue

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne will miss the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old Munster player was due to undergo surgery on Thursday, having been forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 32-19 win over France in Dublin.

British and Irish Lion Beirne, who has started his country’s last 14 Tests, left the Aviva Stadium on crutches, with his forthcoming absence a major blow for Andy Farrell’s team.

The Second-row has been key to Andy Farrell's side success in the last 12 months.

Head coach Farrell said following the weekend game that Beirne’s issue “did not look great”, with his fears subsequently confirmed.

Social media influencer fined after joining search for missing Nicola Bulley

A social media influencer has been fined after joining the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley.

Dan Duffy posted a video of himself being arrested by Lancashire Police officers on his YouTube channel, called Exploring with Danny.

The force said the 36-year-old was handed a fixed penalty notice under section 4 of the Public Order Act – fear or provocation of violence.

Since Ms Bulley went missing, Duffy has posted a number of videos on social media site TikTok, as well as three others on his YouTube channel.

In the arrest video, he said: “Hi guys, I’m being arrested on a public order offence. They’ve had an allegation.