Eamon Ryan admits fear of change in the public a challenge to climate measures

Michael Bolton

Minister for the Environment and Transport Eamon Ryan has admitted a "fear of change" amongst the public is a challenge to Ireland's Climate Action Plan.

Mr Ryan was speaking to Oireachtas climate committee this morning to provide an update on the progress being made on the Government's Climate plan.

In the key targets of the plan include having one in three private cars on our roads by 2030, and retrofitting 500-thousand homes to a BER B2 rating.

Mr Ryan understands people's uncertainty, but is encouraging them to get on board to reach Ireland's targets.

"It's the dear of change and protection of existing interests is the biggest challenge, and they are uncertain to what it means for them", said the Green Party leader.

The first thing we should not do is put it all on them. The environmental movement in general made a mistake going back 30 years ago putting it on individual responsibility.

"Are you doing the right thing? Are you purchasing the right shampoo or whatever."

Electric cars

One of the biggest challenges according to Mr Ryan that faces Ireland's Climate plan is Electric Cars.

This comes in the same week that the European Union passed a legislation to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

However, Mr Ryan said the lack of space for charging points in the capital will prove to be difficult for electric cars compared to other parts of the country.

"We are probably going ot have a big challenge in Dublin bay souther than we are going to have in west Cork.

"The terrace houses in Donnybrook or Ringsend or Harold's Cross, because we won't have the driveways.

"Whereas rural Ireland, the majority of houses will have a connection point where it's relatively easy to park and charge the car at home."

Fianna Fáil TD from Cork Christopher O'Sullivan said there is a reluctance from people in his constituency to get on board with electric vehicles due to a lack of chargers in the area.

"Technology has moved so far. We can see with the range in these cars that we are seeing more Electric vehicles on the road.

"But, there is I can tell you a reluctance in a place like west Cork to go down that EU route because of a lack of charging infrastructure.