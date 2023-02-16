Half of drivers considering switch to electric, survey finds

Almost half of Irish motorists would consider buying an electric vehicle, according to a recent survey.

While 32 per cent said they would not make the switch to a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), 49 per cent were open to making the change. Just under one fifth of the survey's respondents said they were unsure.

The research, carried out by Liberty Insurance and Red C, comes after the Government's announcement of a €100 million investment to expand the number of electric changing points around the country.

Another factor which will impact drivers further down the line is the EU's move to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

In the meantime, 'range anxiety' - the fear that an electric vehicle does not have enough range to cover longer journeys - continues to be one of the biggest deterrents for drivers thinking of changing to a PHEV.

Almost half (50 per cent) of respondents said they believe there is insufficient charging infrastructure across the country to meet the needs of PHEV motorists, while 35 per cent said they feel electric vehicles are only suitable for short distances and city driving.

Another considerable factor for drivers is the upfront cost, with 70 per cent stating the vehicles are too expensive.

In addition, with the ongoing energy crisis, 31 per cent said they worried about the impact an PHEV would have on the electricity bill if they were to charge the vehicle at home.

"We know that there is a clear desire on behalf of Irish motorists to drive more environmentally sustainable vehicles," Liberty's Irish head of motor products Máiréad Carty said.

"It is important that we continue to encourage and incentivise this behaviour."

She added that the €100 million investment is a "really encouraging development", but, "it is important that news of this investment is reaching Irish motorists before they begin researching their next car purchase".