Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 17:57

Taoiseach hails Nicola Sturgeon as a ‘true European’

Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the outgoing Scottish first minister in comments to the Dáil parliament in Dublin
Taoiseach hails Nicola Sturgeon as a ‘true European’

By David Young and Grainne Ni Aodha, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has hailed Nicola Sturgeon as a “true European”.

He paid tribute to Ms Sturgeon in the Dáil in Dublin shortly after she announced her decision to resign as Scotland’s first minister.

Mr Varadkar said the outgoing SNP leader had shown “huge commitment to her country”.

British-Irish Council Summit
Micheal Martin, Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon at a British-Irish Council summit (Dave Nelson/PA)

“I met her many times in Dublin and also in the context of the British-Irish Council,” he said.

“And I always found her to be an impressive, competent, articulate and thoughtful politician, a true European and a friend of Ireland, and certainly she will always be welcome at our table.”

He added: “I wish Nicola and her family the very best for the future.”

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs minister Micheál Martin also paid tribute to Ms Sturgeon.

“Over many years, Nicola has demonstrated strong leadership rooted in her vision for Scotland,” he said.

“Ireland and Scotland are close neighbours and friends, and I have greatly appreciated and valued my regular engagement with the First Minister, particularly at British-Irish Council summits.

“I want to wish her all the best and look forward to engaging with her successor in due course.”

Nicola Sturgeon visits Dublin
Nicola Sturgeon welcomed by Leo Varadkar on a past visit to Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald described Ms Sturgeon as an “outstanding leader and an outstanding advocate for the independence of her country”.

“I have absolutely no doubt that she will continue always to advocate for the country and the people that she loves,” she said.

The leader of Ireland’s Labour Party Ivana Bacik also paid tribute during a question time session in the Dáil.

“I’d like to start also by acknowledging today the stepping down by Nicola Sturgeon after an eight-year term as Scotland’s first minister and undoubtedly a powerful force in Scottish politics throughout that time and I just want to wish her well personally also on this surprise announcement,” she said.



More in this section

Calls for investigation protocol to be introduced in cases of unexplained hospital deaths Calls for investigation protocol to be introduced in cases of unexplained hospital deaths
David Haye calls Una Healy and Sian Osborne 'Queens in my life' in Valentine's post David Haye calls Una Healy and Sian Osborne 'Queens in my life' in Valentine's post
Weekend GAA preview: Vital weekend in National Football League Weekend GAA preview: Vital weekend in National Football League
leo varadkarmicheal martinpoliticsnicola sturgeonmary lou mcdonaldsturgeonirelandivana bacik
Video: Sturgeon resigns as first minister, Gardaí seize cocaine worth €2.8m

Video: Sturgeon resigns as first minister, Gardaí seize cocaine worth €2.8m

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more