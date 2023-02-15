Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 12:01

Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery at Limerick off-licence

The man (30s) threatened staff members with a firearm before the fleeing with a sum of cash
Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested a man following the armed robbery of an off-licence in Limerick on Monday, February 13th.

At approximately 9.30pm, Gardaí received report of an incident where a man entered an off-licence on Corbally Road and threatened staff members with a firearm before the fleeing with a sum of cash.

The man, aged in his 30s, was later arrested in a follow-up search at a residential premise in the St. Mary’s Park area of Limerick on Tuesday, Februray 14th.

The search was conducted by gardaí from Mayorstone Garda station, assisted by the Armed Response Unit and other Limerick City Garda Units.

A firearm was seized during the course of this search.

The man was taken to Henry Street Garda station where he is currently detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98.

Investigations are ongoing.



